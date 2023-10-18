Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our national team came out with many gains in the October camp, which witnessed the performance of two international tests against Kuwait and Lebanon, and the “White” team succeeded in achieving three victories in a row, starting with a wonderful performance over Costa Rica 4-1, in the group last September, and the Kuwaiti “Blue” team. With a clean goal, and finally Lebanon 2-1.

Five positive gains can be observed for our team during the last camp, the most prominent of which is the discovery and introduction of new faces, who performed well, especially Abdullah Idris, the left defender, Sultan Adel in the attack, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, and Zayed Sultan.

In the matches between Kuwait and Lebanon, Pinto resorted to resting the main players and introducing a new squad, the aim of which was to understand the style of play and follow the same performance that the “Whites” showed against Costa Rica, where our team performed at an outstanding level, despite the absence of Ali Saleh and Fabio Lima from the beginning of the “friendlies”, and their participation. “Two alternatives”, and the opportunity was given to the “rising talent” Hazem Muhammad Abbas.

The other gain lies in the continuation of the “spirit of victories,” no matter how the lineup changes, or whether 11 players are chosen, as the team performs with remarkable “collectiveness,” and each player makes a double effort to impose himself on the coaching staff, which means that Pinto succeeded in creating a spirit Competitiveness in all positions, which is in the interest of the team in the upcoming confrontations. Continuing the tone of victories is very important, because it has psychological and technical benefits for the team, and it also restores confidence to the team and players.

The third benefit is finding a suitable alternative for each position, especially the offensive side, which was usually linked to the extent of Ali Mabkhout’s readiness, while in the “Pinto Phase”, the offensive performance became diverse, through the sides and depth, and the coach also succeeded in getting the players to the “form.” » Great consistency in terms of movement in front of the area to “disrupt” the defense, and Al-Ghassani, Ali Saleh, Lima, Tahnoon Al-Zaabi, Caio Canedo, Hazem Mohammed, and Sultan Adel succeeded in establishing themselves as offensive solutions that can increase technical performance and pose a threat to any defense. competitor.

In addition to this, there is an increase in the factor of harmony and understanding between the elements of the team, whether in attack or defense, in addition to the stability of the level of the team, so that features of strong and distinguished performance in all lines can be identified, despite the presence of some gaps that require more gatherings and matches to eliminate them, and reach the team. To the required “Forma”, which is expected to happen better before the start of the 2023 Asian Cup next January in Doha, according to the team preparation plans drawn up by Pinto.

The fifth gain is the creation of a personality and artistic identity for the national team, which is what has plagued the “white” throughout the past periods, whether during the era of Rodolfo Arruparena, or the period that preceded it, as the national team did not have a technical identity and clear or fixed playing methods that appear from one match to another, and money The performance was individual in most matches, and it was also easy to penetrate the “white” defenses.

For his part, Paulo Bento, our national team coach, confirmed that the October camp, which ended with a friendly victory against Lebanon 2-1, achieved positive gains and was good in general. He stressed that the technical staff continues to follow up on all internationals during the league matches, before choosing the names that will compete in the group. Expected next November.

He added: We do not know which names will be ready to participate in the next camp, at the beginning of the Asian qualifiers, and we are waiting to see, and the door to the national team is open to everyone, as we have tried many players, and we now have a clear vision of the players who are able to provide an outstanding level in international matches.

Regarding the last camp, he said: We were able to achieve many very good aspects, especially in some aspects related to the players’ experience and levels, and the extent of their understanding of the requirements of the technical staff. Therefore, I see that the camp was positive, with two good results, as we achieved victory against Kuwait and Lebanon, and this matter is important. It is deserved, of course, but the most important thing is continued confidence and reaping successive victories.

Regarding the performance during the match, he said: We performed better in the first half, but in the second half we were not good offensively, and we did not move the ball quickly, and the opponent was physically strong, and overall we are happy with the result and victory, and we did good things during the camp, We must continue and develop in other aspects.

Yahya Nader: A clear imprint

Yahya Nader, a player for the national team and Al Ain, expressed his happiness with the positive result against Lebanon, so that the result was the third victory in a row, in the phase of the new technical staff, led by Paulo Bento, indicating that the coach’s “imprint” has become clear to everyone, as well as the spirit of one team and adherence to the philosophy. Victory over any competitor is an important gain for the team, especially at this stage, in preparation for the joint Asian qualifiers.

He said: “I thank my fellow players for the strong performance, as we saw the coach’s imprint clearly in the team’s performance, which reached a good level. We played two strong matches in preparation for the joint qualifiers, and we are able to provide the best in the upcoming confrontations, and we await more support from the fans of our team.