





A rare white elephant, which is considered a sign of good omens in several Buddhist-majority countries, was born in late July in western Myanmar, state media reported.

When it was born on July 23 in Rakhine state, the elephant weighed almost 80 kg and was 70 cm tall, according to the ‘Global New Light of Myanmar’ newspaper.

The animal fulfills seven of the eight characteristics associated with albino elephants, including “pearl-colored eyes”, “white fur” and “a characteristic tail”, according to the official journal.

The mother, 33 years old and named Zar Nan Hla, belongs to a public timber company.

Images released by the press show the elephant, which has not yet been named, playing in the water with its mother.

The rare white elephant is considered a symbol of good luck in some Southeast Asian Buddhist cultures, which associate the animal with royalty.

Currently, six white elephants are in captivity in Naypyidaw, the country’s capital built by the military, according to state media, from Rakhine state and the Ayeyarwady region (south).

On social media, several people expressed skepticism about the news, in a context of great tension in the country, which has faced a scenario of chaos since the military coup of February 1, 2021 and the subsequent repression.

“Elephants were only important in the past,” commented one Burmese. “Now the poor elephant will have to go to prison,” wrote another.







