The plan was to bring the beluga to a lock in the port of Ouistreham, in the north of France. After three days of isolation – during which the animal would be cared for in a saltwater tank – he would then be taken out to sea. Unfortunately it didn’t come to that.

The rescue had to be aborted early because the marine mammal ‘suffered too much’. A vet then put the beluga out of his misery. “Despite the unparalleled rescue effort for the beluga, we are saddened to report the death of the cetacean,” said a person in charge on Twitter.

“Veterinarians saw a deterioration in his condition, especially his breathing activities, and they also noticed that the animal was in pain,” said zoologist Florence Ollivet Courtois. “The suffering was obvious to the animal, so it was important to relieve its tension and so we had to proceed with euthanasia.”