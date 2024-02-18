PQube and ROOTNSTUDIO developers have announced White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Complete Edition For PS5 and Xbox Serieswith publication expected during 2024. A physical edition exclusively for PS5 is also planned.
The game was initially released on PC via Steam divided into three episodes released between February and July 2023, while the complete game will arrive directly on console together with a series of bonus costumes for the protagonists. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.
A horror among the school desks
White Day 2: The Flower That Tell Lies is the sequel to the Korean survival horror White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, published in 2001 and revived on consoles and PC in 2017 in the form of a remake.
The game is set in the same school as the previous game, Yeondu High School, and in each episode players take on the role of different protagonists who decide to explore the school at night to investigate bizarre phenomena and will have to deal with ghosts and possessed people from whom they can defend themselves with improvised means, such as a camera flash to temporarily stun them. Depending on the player's actions it is possible to access 14 finals different between all episodes
