PQube and ROOTNSTUDIO developers have announced White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Complete Edition For PS5 and Xbox Serieswith publication expected during 2024. A physical edition exclusively for PS5 is also planned.

The game was initially released on PC via Steam divided into three episodes released between February and July 2023, while the complete game will arrive directly on console together with a series of bonus costumes for the protagonists. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.