The real Madrid has today in Buñol (12:00, Teledeporte) an appointment marked in red on the calendar. The white team will look for knock Levante down to qualify for the first time in its short history for the Cup semifinals of the Queen. The Granota club has hung up the ‘no tickets’ sign for a match that was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in its women’s squad last March.

“It’s a definitive competition, one game and We are excited to go as far as possible”, Alberto Toril pointed out in the run-up to the match. The whites have left behind the defeats against Barça in the Champions League and Sporting Huelva in the league thanks to his narrow wins against Alavés and Rayo Vallecano and they are convinced that they can make history in a competition in which last season they lost in the quarterfinals against Madrid CFF.

For its part, Levante, runner-up in 2021 and with six wounds in its record, arrives “extra motivated” in the words of his coach Ángel Villacampa. Unlike Real Madrid, who recovered from a league game on Wednesday, they have had the whole week to prepare for the big game and they are confident.

The last clash between both teams ended with a madridista victory thanks to a bit on the horn of Lorena Navarro. Of course, in the memory it is also the 4-0 that the Granotas endorsed the Whites on the first day of this league. The killers Esther González (14 goals) and Alba Redondo (10 goals) arrive in top form. The semifinals of the Queen’s Cupwith Sporting Huelva, Barcelona and Granadilla Tenerife, are waiting.