Real Madrid 4 – Sevilla 2
The League | Matchday 18
A win and a good game for the whites, who finish 2024 in second position, one point behind Atlético and two above Barça (with one game less)
In the Spanish schoolyards of the eighties and nineties, football had its own rules. From goal to goal it was filthy, whoever shot it went for it, according to the law of the bottle, and shooting hard was no good. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#White #Christmas #Ancelotti #Madrid
Leave a Reply