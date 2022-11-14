Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

According to statistics, a white Christmas would be long overdue. This year it actually looks very much like it. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Christmas carols, the smell of cookies and everything outside covered in snow – will the dream of a white Christmas come true this year? An expert gives hope.

Munich – The days are getting shorter and the anticipation is growing: just over five weeks until Christmas. The question that many are already asking is obvious: will we finally have a white Christmas again this year?

Statistically, that happens every ten years – but the chances of that happening this year are actually extremely good. Especially since the last white Christmas in 2010 was twelve years ago. But that’s not the only reason why graduate meteorologist Oliver Hantke believes RTL of a white Christmas “miracle”. Despite the currently very mild temperatures, the expert says: “The monthly forecast for December sees a blatant crash right in the direction of Christmas Eve” – ​​the result: “The precipitation could fall as snow and it could remain white until Christmas Eve.”

Cold snap at the end of November – first snow this week?

Of course that is not certain. With so much advance notice, the weather could change its mind. But: “The weather computers for the experimental long-term forecasts are currently calculating exactly this cold weather situation at Christmas.”

The weather expert also sees a cold snap in Germany at the end of November. “It could get really cold around the first Advent, especially at night.” However, there is probably no precipitation during this time, which is why a white first Advent is rather unlikely.

However, the first snow could fall as early as next week. In the course of the week, more and more frost is expected, prepares meteorologist Georg Haas from Wetter.com. Regionally, it could therefore snow down to the lowlands. (cg)

There is still no trace of winter, but slowly but surely fog and frosty temperatures are mixing in the weather forecasts. An expert classifies the current forecasts.