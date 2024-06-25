Global warming is putting the survival of white bears in Hudson Bay at risk. If temperatures continue to rise above 2 degrees, the numbers of these magnificent animals could drastically reduce. This is the result of a study conducted by the University of Manitoba in Canada and published on Communications Earth & Environment.

The effect of global warming on polar bears

Approximately 1,700 polar bears live in Hudson Bay, located in the Arctic Ocean off the coast of northern Canada. During the winter, when the bay is covered in ice, these animals hunt seals on the pack ice. With the arrival of spring, the ice melts and the bears are forced to move to the mainland, spending the summer fasting while waiting for the ice to return in autumn.

Over the past three decades, the average temperature in Hudson Bay has risen by more than a degree, extending the ice-free period from 120 to about 150 days. This is a given worrying: White bears can survive an ice-free period lasting between 183 and 218 days, but prolonged periods could put their survival at risk.

Future predictions and worrying scenarios

The researchers analyzed the predictions of the Group Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to estimate future changes in the western and southern areas of Hudson Bay. According to their calculations, if global warming exceeds 2.1 degrees, the ice-free period could extend beyond 183 days in these areas.

Furthermore, spring melting of ice could occur earlier, reducing the reproductive success of white bears and shortening the breastfeeding period of the cubs, which are usually born between November and January.

What can we do to help?

To protect white bears and their habitatit is essential reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global warming. Only in this way can we hope to preserve these extraordinary animals for future generations.

What do you think of these predictions? What can we do concretely to help white bears? Leave a comment below and share your ideas!