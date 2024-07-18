Tbilisi (WAM)

The beach soccer team defeated Saudi Arabia 4-2, in the opening match of the Batumi International Cup, organized by the International Executive Committee in Georgia from July 17 to 21, with the participation of 7 teams.

The goals of the “White Beach” team were scored by Kamal Ali, Ahmed Bishr, Abdullah Abbas, and Islam Hussein, the Saudi national team defender, who scored an own goal.

With this victory, our national team topped its second group, sharing first place with the Ukrainian team, which in turn defeated its Lebanese counterpart 6-1.

Our national team is participating in the tournament as part of its preparations for upcoming events, most notably the World Cup qualifiers in Seychelles in May 2025.