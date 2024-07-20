Tbilisi (WAM)

Our beach soccer team qualified for the final of the Batumi International Cup, after defeating Georgia, the tournament host, 6-5 in the semi-final match.

The “White Beach” team continued its successful journey in the tournament organized by the International Beach Soccer Executive Committee, and is participating in it as part of its preparations for the upcoming events, most notably the World Cup qualifiers in Seychelles in May 2025.

Our national team’s goals were scored by Mohammed Obaid, Abdullah Abbas (two goals), Ahmed Bashar (two goals), and Walid Bashar.

Our national team will meet its Ukrainian counterpart in the final match on Sunday, in a repeat match from the first round, as both teams qualified together from Group Two.