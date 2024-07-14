Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Our national beach soccer team left for Georgia, in preparation for participating in the Batumi International Cup, which is organized by the Executive Committee of the game (Beach Soccer Worldwide) from July 17 to 21, with the participation of 7 teams.

The national team mission included 13 players: Abdulrahman Mohammed, Abdullah Al-Boum, Ahmed Bashar, Walid Bashar, Abbas Ali, Kamal Ali, Rashid Obaid, Mohammed Obaid, Abdullah Abbas, Walid Mohammadi, Musab Omar, Hamid Jamal, and Sultan Al-Balushi.

The “White Beach” team will play its matches in Group Two, which includes the teams of Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Lebanon, while Group One includes the teams of Georgia (the host), Latvia and Hungary.

Our national team will begin its participation in the tournament by facing the Saudi national team on July 17. The following day, it will meet the Lebanese national team, and will conclude the group stage with a match against the Ukrainian national team on July 19.