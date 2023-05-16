Dubai (Union)

Our national beach soccer team defeated its counterpart, the Comoros national team, with a score (11-3), at the end of the matches of the second round of the third group competitions of the Arab Cup 2023, which is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi city of Jeddah, from May 11 to 20. Present.

The goals of our national team were scored by Abdullah Abbas Al Balushi (3 goals), Ali Al Mohammadi (2 goals), Ahmed Bishr (2 goals), Abbas Ali, Haitham Al Kaabi, Ahmed Malahi, and goalkeeper Hamid Jamal.

In the same group, the Libyan national team defeated its Kuwaiti counterpart, 3-2.

The results of the first round matches resulted in our team’s victory over Libya (5-2), while the Comoros national team defeated Kuwait by penalty kicks (4-2).

Thus, our team qualified for the quarter-finals before a round before the end of the group stage, after leading the third group with 6 points, followed by the Libyan team (second) and has 3 points, then the Comoros team (third), and has one point, and the Kuwait team (fourth). without points.

The third and final round of the group stage will be held the day after tomorrow, “Wednesday”, when our team will meet Kuwait, and the teams of Libya and Comoros.

The top two of each of the three groups, as well as the two best third-placed teams, qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be held on May 18.