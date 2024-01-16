Dubai (WAM)

The national beach soccer team ranked eighth in the world, second in Asia, and first in the Arab world, in the January 2024 rankings issued by the “Beach Soccer Worldwide” organization, after collecting 1,458 points.

Our team is preparing to participate in the Beach Soccer World Cup, which the country will host next February.

According to the organization’s classification, the Brazilian national team ranked first in the current classification for the month of January, followed by the teams of Spain, Portugal, Russia, Paraguay and Switzerland. The Japanese national team came in sixth place, and first in Asia, followed by the Italian national team seventh, the UAE eighth, Senegal ninth, and Iran in tenth place.

The UAE national team recently participated in the Brazilian Friendly Beach Soccer Championship, with the teams of Morocco, Brazil and the United States of America, during its external camp in Brazil, which began on the third of January and ends on the 21st of the same month, as part of its preparations to participate in the Beach World Cup “Emirates 2024.” ».