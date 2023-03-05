Dubai (Union)

The beach soccer team performed its first training in Thailand, as part of its last preparation station in preparation for its participation in the Asian Cup finals in Pattaya, which will be held from 16 to 26 March.

And he left “Abyad Al-Shatiea” to his camp in Thailand, and the mission included 12 players, namely, Muhammad Al Jasmi, Hamid Jamal, Ahmed Bishr, Walid Bishr, Haitham Al Kaabi, Kamal Ali, Ali Muhammad, Walid Muhammad, Abbas Ali, Rashid Eid, Abdullah Dahqani, Abdullah Abbas. .

Badr Hareb, director of the national team, said: The team started its last preparation station before participating in the Asian Cup finals, and during the camp we will play two friendly international matches against China and Kyrgyzstan on the 11th and 13th of this month, to find out the full technical and physical readiness of the players.

Badr Hareb added: The technical staff of the national team was keen, during the periods of the previous camps, to provide the factors of harmony and harmony between the players of the team in the way of playing, and was also keen on playing “White Beach” friendly international matches with different teams that are similar to the playing schools of our group’s teams.

It is worth noting that our national team is in the Asian Cup finals in Group B, which includes Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Iran.

He opens his tournament against Uzbekistan on March 16, and meets Malaysia in the second match on March 18, and concludes the group stage when he meets Iran on March 20.