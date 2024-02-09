Dubai (Etihad)

Our beach soccer team concluded its final preparations for the UAE Beach World Cup 2024, by playing a friendly match against the Belarusian team, which ended in favor of the visiting team 5-4 in extra time.

This leg also included playing three friendly matches, the first and second of which were against the Russian national team, while in the third friendly match it met with the Mexican national team.

The last match was witnessed by Obaid Salem Al Shamsi, Second Vice President of the Football Association, Omar Al Haj Al Muhairi, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, and Amal Hassan Bushalakh, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Women’s Football Committee.

For his part, Badr Hareb, our team supervisor, confirmed the completion of the process of preparing “Abyad Al Shatiya” for this World Cup, noting that our team played a number of friendly matches during the camps held inside and outside the country, and participated in large international friendly tournaments, most notably the NEOM International Championship and won the bronze medal. And the Spanish Friendly Championship, in which he achieved second place.

Our team supervisor thanked the Beach Soccer Committee in the Football Association for its support of the team during its preparations for the World Cup, stressing that the performance of Beach Soccer witnessed development on both the physical and technical levels, praising the seriousness and commitment of the players that contributed to achieving all the goals of the team’s technical staff program, hoping In achieving our next goals in the World Cup.

#White #Beach #concludes #preparations #UAE #World #Cup