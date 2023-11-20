Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

White ball of light in the sky over Italy: Photos on social networks sought explanations. © Screenshot Facebook/Centro Meteo Piemonte

In Italy, eyewitnesses observed a glowing white ball in the sky. It wasn’t the moon. Photos of this are causing a stir on social media.

Turin – Numerous people observed an extraordinary firelight in the night sky over Piedmont (Italy) and other areas of northern Italy. Next to the moon, a sphere left a glowing trail of light. The strange phenomenon lasted a few minutes and then faded in the sky until it slowly disappeared, Italian media reported unanimously.

Mysterious phenomenon in the night sky: Strange light in the sky in northern Italy

Footage and photos of the special light object quickly circulated on social networks. It was initially unclear what type of celestial body it was. A fireball over Germany initially left experts scratching their heads.

In Italy, in addition to meteorologists and ufologists, conspiracy theorists also tried to explain the phenomenon in the sky, reports the Italian news portal today.it. However, in this case it was neither a meteorological nor an extraterrestrial phenomenon. Nor an asteroid, such as “Sar2667”, whose burning up thrilled many people in February 2023. However, the magic in the sky was of a mundane nature.

White fireball in the night sky – there is an explanation for this beyond the Alps

Across the Italian border, the French government spoke out. A missile was fired beyond the Alps, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced on X: “First successful test launch of the M51.3 strategic ballistic missile!”

As the ministry confirmed on Platform

Seeing a celestial spectacle in Italy – it turns out to be a rocket test in France

Lecornu said the successful launch was part of a project aimed at protecting “France’s vital interests in all circumstances” through nuclear deterrence.

The missile was monitored throughout the flight phase and then crashed into the North Atlantic several hundred kilometers from the coast, according to a press release from the French armed forces. Meanwhile, SpaceX’s second Starship launch ended in an explosion on Saturday.

The night sky is always fascinating.