Nogales, Sonora.- White balance reported the General Police Station of the Preventive Police and Municipal Traffic of Nogales during the Holy Week holidaysin which the Operation was carried out coordinated with the various public order corporations and emergency bodies.

The Chief Commissioner and Operational Director of the Preventive Police and Municipal Traffic indicated that, in the three parks in the rural area, Mascareñas, El Bellotoso and Pirinola, attended approximately eight thousand people and no incidents occurred.

He mentioned that due to the weather conditions that prevail in the city, families attended Mascareñas in 1,500 vehicles, in Pirinola 400 and in El Bellotoso 100, and family coexistence was carried out without setbacks.

He Safe Holy Week Operation was effective and protection was provided to all people who were out for a walk in the rural area, in addition to making constant tours in commercial areas, schools and neighborhoods in the city, he said.

He recognized the behavior of the motorists, as well as all the people who, despite the rain, enjoyed the weekend in healthy coexistence.

White balance reported during Holy Week in Sonora / Photo: Courtesy

“The objective of safeguarding the physical integrity of the people who went out to enjoy the weekend was met and we will continue working to offer the security that the people of Nogales deserve,” the police high command concluded.