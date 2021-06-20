All of Italy in the white zone from today, Monday 21 June, except for the Aosta Valley, the only region still in the yellow zone. The week begins after a Sunday characterized by less than 1000 new infections: the cases registered yesterday are 881, the deaths reported are 17. Days numbered, meanwhile, for outdoor masks: the obligation could be removed – at least partially – in the first half of July.





WHITE AREA FOR (ALMOST) EVERYONE

Less restrictive covid rules are triggered for Campania, Tuscany, Sicily, Basilicata, Calabria, Marche and the autonomous province of Bolzano according to the new ordinance by Minister Speranza. The curfew is canceled throughout the country, even in the yellow zone: in the white zone, in outdoor restaurants, as is well known, there is no limit to the presence of people at the tables. Indoor, limit of 6 people if they are not cohabitants.

The country is heading towards the return to normality, with the possibility of travel without time limits. Bars, restaurants and other catering businesses are open. There are no restrictions for the sale with take-away of food and drinks and home delivery, which must in any case take place in compliance with the rules on packaging and delivery of products.

The new rules provide that in the white outdoor area there are no limits of people at the tables (between which there must still be a distance of one meter), while in bars and restaurants indoors a maximum of six people can sit at the same table except that they are all living together. On the other hand, there remains the prohibition of gathering and the obligation to wear a mask, both outdoors and indoors.

OUTDOOR MASKS

The discussion on the obligation of outdoor masks comes alive. Already in the next few hours, as Adnkronos Salute learns, the Scientific Technical Committee will meet to examine the situation and discuss the issue. “I can say my personal opinion, but we still have to get together and discuss. Europe moves quite in tune, I guess we will align. But I am an immunologist, I am not an expert in security spaces, I will listen to my colleagues in the CTS that they are public health and hygiene experts, “said Sergio Abrignani, immunologist at the State University of Milan and member of the CTS for the coronavirus emergency, to Otto and a half in recent days. The body was called into question by the request for a formal opinion sent by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. The request was anticipated by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the last press point on vaccines.

The debate on the timing of a stop to this measure for outdoor masks has been ongoing for days and has been heated after France has chosen to eliminate the obligation. Same choice also from Spain. “This will be the last weekend with the obligation” of the outdoor mask, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Cercle d’Economia in Barcelona, ​​announcing that he will propose the stop from June 26. In Italy, the last step could be represented by the enlargement of the white zone to all regions: the Aosta Valley could leave the yellow zone on June 28 and the elimination of the obligation to wear the mask outdoors could arrive early July.