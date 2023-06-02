Shiravune has announced that it will release in the West White Album: Memories like Falling Snowvisual novels by AQUA PLUS. The western version of the title will be released by the end of 2023 exclusively on PC. Supported languages ​​include English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

It is the first time a chapter in the series White Albums arrives in the West. In Japan, the title is available on both PlayStation 3 and PC.

Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu