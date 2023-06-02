Shiravune has announced that it will release in the West White Album: Memories like Falling Snowvisual novels by AQUA PLUS. The western version of the title will be released by the end of 2023 exclusively on PC. Supported languages include English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.
It is the first time a chapter in the series White Albums arrives in the West. In Japan, the title is available on both PlayStation 3 and PC.
Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu
#White #Album #Memories #Falling #Snow #West
Leave a Reply