The publisher Shiravune announces that the romantic visual novel White Album: Memories like Falling Snow will come up pc through Steam the next August 4thwith a simultaneous worldwide launch.

The languages ​​contained within it will be English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese. White Album: Memories like Falling Snow was first launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2010 under the title of “White Album: Tsuzurareru Fuyu no Omoide”. This is the remake of the White Albums original, released in 1998. This remake also launched on PC in 2012 in Japan.

Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu