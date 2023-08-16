Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al-Ittihad learned that the Portuguese national team coach, Paulo Bento, had made an adjustment to the “White” preparation program during the coming period, starting with the September camp, which was postponed for 3 days, to become from September 2 to September 12, in Croatia instead of August 30 to 11. September.

With the aim of the technical staff behind the amendment of the upcoming camp program, to give international players sufficient opportunity locally, to play 3 rounds before the gathering, consisting of two rounds of the “ADNOC Professional League”, in addition to a round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, where “our league” will start Thursday. And Friday, while the second round will be held on August 25, 26 and 27, while the first-leg match of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup will be held on August 30 and 31.

Pinto seeks to give the “internationalists” an opportunity to perform 3 strong rounds in the starting stage, to find out the capabilities of all the players nominated to enter the next camp, which is witnessing the performance of the first strong friendly experience, against Costa Rica.

Our team entered a closed camp at the beginning of this month that lasted for 10 days in Austria, but it did not witness friendly international experiences. With seriousness, discipline and commitment, focusing on the tactical and tactical aspects, and diversifying training to increase competition in various positions.

Al-Abyad continues its preparations, in order to prepare for the joint Asian qualifiers race, which qualifies for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

The draw placed our team in Group Eight of the qualifiers alongside Bahrain, the winner of the Yemen and Sri Lanka matches, and the rookie from the Nepal and Laos match, while the first confrontation in the qualifiers will be next November, and thus Pinto will take advantage of the September camp in Europe, which will witness the friendly with Costa Rica on September 12, In addition to the camp at the end of next October, which is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, during which it is expected that two experiences will be played, to prepare the national team for the qualifying campaign, and to prepare for the 2023 Asian Cup in Doha in January next year.

The sources indicate that the October friendlies in Abu Dhabi are played by Al-Abyad against two Asian teams, or an Arab and an Asian team, where negotiations are still ongoing.