At the moment of the change with Sirigu from the stands, whistles rained at the goalkeeper, perhaps from some Milan fan embittered for the passage to PSG

The premise is that there have not been many. The problem is that they felt distinctly in an Olympic where the vastness of a facility populated by only fifteen thousand people amplifies everything. Whistles, let’s talk about whistles.

And the recipient was Donnarumma. Something unexpected, since this Italy so far has been practically perfect in all its components and is making Italians dream regardless of the clubs to which the players belong.

out of tune – The fact happened in the final minutes of the game, when Mancini decided to make a very welcome gift to Sirigu, throwing it in in the very last few turns of the hand. When leaving the Olimpico lawn from the stands some whistles rained down on Donnarumma. Not many, but sound. And they somehow stood out in the midst of the many applause. A decidedly out of tune note, considering the context.

Gigio left the field with a half smile, certainly embittered by the incident. Who was behind those whistles? Perhaps some Milan fan, or at least someone who did not like the choice of the blue goalkeeper to emigrate to Paris in the sheikhs club. A transfer that has already been closed for some time and is about to be perfected: tomorrow morning in Rome, Monday, Gigio will in fact support the medical examinations for the PSG, also taking advantage of the half-day free granted by Mancini to the team.

June 20, 2021 (change June 20, 2021 | 23:29)

