A year ago, AiF.ru wrote about two pensioners from Volgograd – Alexandra Mezerovskaya and Galina Urlapovawho were deceived by an enterprising swindler from Volgograd. So much so that two elderly women – a mother and a daughter – almost lost their only home – a one-room apartment. 78-year-old pensioner Galina Urlapova received this small “odnushka” on the first floor 40 years ago for her father who died at the front.

The apartment was recaptured, but they owe money

“I have never met dishonest people in my life, did not even think that this could happen to me,” said Galina Nikolaevna. – She drugged us, intoxicated.

FROM Lyudmila Svistunova they met when they decided to take out a loan secured by an apartment. Found an advertisement for her agency in the newspaper. Lyudmila was very courteous, promised to help get the required amount on credit, and even at favorable interest rates.

“We explained to her that we need 100 thousand,” says Galina’s daughter, Alexandra Mezerovskaya. Alexandra is 52 years old, she is a disabled person of the II group. For more than 40 years she has been registered with a psychiatrist because of epilepsy. “But Lyudmila Alekseevna told us:“ We don’t give 100, only 150,000 ”. We agreed. “

Svistunova explained to the pensioners that she herself does not give money specifically – this is done by the cooperative. So the women took out a loan of 300,000 rubles. Of these – 150,000 is a loan, 50 thousand rubles remained on the deposit of the cooperative, Svistunova took another 100 thousand rubles for intermediary services. The loan itself was issued on the security of the very only one-room apartment in which Alexandra and Galina Nikolaevna lived.

Receipt. Photo: AiF / Nadezhda Kuzmina

A few days later, Lyudmila Svistunova contacted the women herself and had already offered them “refinancing”: to borrow 500,000 rubles from the same cooperative. And they agreed to this too. On the day they arrived at the office for money, they were given a loan in the amount of not half a million, but 700,000. And as soon as they left the office, they met Lyudmila who was waiting for them. She demanded the women to give her the money, and they dutifully did it. The pensioners did not suspect that something was wrong, even when Svistunova asked them to leave the apartment. After all, she was very convincing, presented it as a necessity: “This is for your own good, for your sake I’m climbing out of my skin!”

“She said: you don’t have that kind of money to pay the cooperative 28,000 rubles a month,” recalls Alexandra Mezerovskaya. – I’m taking you to my place. And from me you will pay 5600 a month. And in order for you to leave him / the cooperative /, you need to hide, check out of the apartment, and allegedly sell it. But this is all fictitious. Today I will write you out, and in 3 days I will write in “”.

And Svistunova sold it. But far from fictitious, but quite real. Just a few months later, a new owner appeared, who demanded that the pensioners vacate their living quarters.

It took the victims a whole year to prove that they did not actually sell any apartment, but became victims of a grandiose scam. The women were able to defend the apartment. But to prove the connection of the buyer with Svistunova – no. After all, she introduced him to them as a relative, a reliable person. But the court sided with the “bona fide purchaser”, and now the pensioners, by the court’s decision, must pay him 1,300 rubles. It was for this amount that they sold the apartment, but in fact, in their words, they simply gave the money to Lyudmila Svistunova.

I almost killed myself

On June 25, 2019, a criminal case was initiated against Svistunova under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). It was combined with other cases initiated by Lyudmila Svistunova on the fact of illegal seizure of other people’s property. The investigation counted 8 episodes! All the victims lost their apartments, got into debt holes. But as those who have been recognized as victims say about themselves: “We are just the top. There are those whom she threw for 30-40 thousand rubles, according to their statements, the case does not even start. And there are such people, and if you start to spin this flywheel, there will be a lot of them. “

For example, Anna Nikuradze Lyudmila Svistunova promised to help buy an apartment for maternity capital. As a result, Anna and her two children were in such debt that, seeing no way out of the situation, she even wanted to commit suicide.

“I am a painter by profession. Therefore, I wanted to buy any home, renovate it and sell it at a higher price, and put the money on deposit for the children so that they would have a down payment on the apartment, ”says Anna Nikuradze. – Lyudmila immediately began to come up with schemes: how and from whom to buy, how to sell. Sucked a bunch of funds out of me. The first time I motivated by the fact that the cooperative should see – I have money in my account, and for this I need to go to take out a loan, and the more, the better. But at the preliminary investigation she refused everything. She said that she had finished all relations with me and did not touch the maternity capital, although the certificate is still somewhere in her office. “

Anna says she has always been adamantly against loans. But with Lyudmila Svistunova, they changed her. She literally traveled all the banks of Volgograd until she received a loan from at least one of them. As a result, they gave 350,000 rubles, plus 50,000 – insurance.

“I came and gave her both the money and the card. She promised that she would pay for everything herself, – says Anna. – These funds supposedly had to be credited to my account opened in the cooperative. Money, documents, an agreement with the bank – Svistunova took everything for herself. “

After a while, Anna began to receive calls from the bank; “Why don’t you pay?” The girl tried to appeal to the conscience of the owner of the cooperative – after all, she promised to repay the loans taken on her own. But Svistunova’s appetites, according to Nikuradze, on the contrary, only grew even more.

“And then it started – I don’t have enough money! We need more. I already began to invest mine. Come on, I’ll repay the loan, and then you will return it to me? I gave 28 thousand rubles. Again I was taken to all the banks. Do you understand, I say, they won’t give me? My salary does not allow me to take that kind of money, – Anna Nikuradze recalls. – As a result, I also took out a loan from Sberbank. I was approved there for a credit card for 110 thousand. I took all the money and gave it back. Once Svistunova, in my opinion, put 7,000 or 5,000 rubles on it. But after 1-2 days I took them off again. “

Anna tried several times to break the contract with Svistunova. But in response, she said, she received such a stream of insults, obscenities and threats that she became really scared.

“Never in my life has anyone yelled at me like that. “Yes, I’ll arrange it for you! Yes, I’ll do it for you! Do you think it’s just that? I have people here, I have connections here. If my man feels bad, I will make you a thousand times worse “”, – Anna Nikuradze tells about one of her conversations with Svistunova.

Finding herself in debt, practically in a hopeless situation, cornered Anna, wanted to commit suicide. But the children stopped.

And one of the victims of the actions of Lyudmila Svistunova could not withstand such pressure. Realizing that she was divorced, she had a heart attack. The woman died. Now her daughter is defending her interests in court.

Free in the courtroom

Before transferring the case to court, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Central District of Volgograd sent the case for further investigation three times. As a result, on December 10, 2020, Svistunova and her lawyer were notified for the sixth time of the end of the preliminary investigation. By this time, Lyudmila Svistunova had already been detained for a year (since December 17, 2019).

When the question arose about extending the measure of restraint, the investigation team petitioned to leave Svistunova in the pre-trial detention center until January 9, 2021 – by which time they planned to draw up an indictment and send the case to the prosecutor’s office. But the lawyer of Lyudmila Svistunova did not agree with the arguments of the investigation, considering that “there are no legal grounds for extending the period of detention.”

As a result, the court made a decision – to release the accused Svistunova in the courtroom and to impose a ban on her from performing certain actions. The victims were not invited to the court hearing on changing the preventive measure, they were only notified of the decision by letter.

“I don’t understand why they let her go to celebrate the New Year? – Anna Nikuradze is indignant. “She has deceived too many people. I still pay to banks – this is unaffordable money for me. We were all waiting for the trial to take place – we thought in September. And then – bang! – and released. At least we were notified. We would come and say that we object. “

But we received such a response from the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Volgograd Region on February 19, 2020.

“Since 2016, a woman, being an individual entrepreneur, has stolen almost 8 million rubles from victims – residents of Volgograd and Volzhsky – under the pretext of providing real estate services to citizens,” the head of the information and public relations department, colonel of the internal service, told AiF.ru Svetlana Smolyaninova… – The suspect promised to help in solving housing problems – buying and selling houses and apartments, including with the use of maternity capital. Having received money from citizens, she in every possible way avoided meeting with them, did not answer phone calls. In one of the cases, a woman, misleading a resident of Volgograd about her alleged acquaintances in the authorities, promised to resolve the issue of releasing his relative from prison. Having received almost 2 million rubles, the suspect disappeared. The deceived citizens began to contact the police. As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the swindler was arrested. Currently, the investigation has identified 10 victims of the suspect’s illegal activities. “

In July, the accused began to get acquainted with the criminal case, but at the same time the preliminary investigation was resumed. Therefore, Svistunova continued to get acquainted with the materials already in August. However, on August 24, the prosecutor’s office again returned the case for additional investigation. The same thing happened on October 8 and November 7, 2020. As a result, it was only on December 10 that Svistunova and her lawyer received notification of the end of the preliminary investigation for the sixth time. By this time, the term of her detention in custody has already expired.

“Svistunova is not to blame for the delay in the investigation”

“From the court ruling it is clear that Lyudmila Svistunova is accused of committing several episodes of fraud, the punishment for which includes, among other things, imprisonment for up to 10 years. These are serious crimes. At the same time, she has not had a previous conviction and spent a year in custody, – says the lawyer Daria Levina… – The Criminal Procedure Law stipulates that detention even for more than 6 months must be specifically justified, and to leave a person in a pre-trial detention center for more than 12 months are already quite exceptional cases, and only certain articles of the Criminal Code apply to them. “Fraud” is not such. Yes, and the court in the decision indicates that the case of Svistunova was repeatedly returned by the prosecutor to the investigator to eliminate the shortcomings of the investigation. This means that the delay in the deadline is primarily due to the quality of the work of the investigating authorities. In this case, the court simply had no choice but to release the accused from custody. “

Daria Levina, having familiarized herself with the Resolution of the Volgograd Regional Court (is in the editorial office, – approx. ed.) explains that according to this document, after her release from custody, Lyudmila Svistunova can freely move around the streets, her right to leave the dwelling is not limited by the court.

“However, she cannot attend mass events, communicate with those who are involved in the criminal case (of course, with the exception of investigators and lawyers), receive and send correspondence, with the exception of correspondence with courts, prosecutors and investigative bodies. In addition, Svistunova cannot negotiate using any means of communication and the Internet, she is only allowed to call emergency services if necessary, but she will have to report every such call to the investigator and the criminal enforcement inspectorate, ”the lawyer explains.

“The criminal case is under investigation,” the Volgograd Region Prosecutor’s Office told AiF.ru. “In the course of the case, additional episodes were instituted several times, which required new investigative actions, in connection with which the term of the investigation was repeatedly extended.”