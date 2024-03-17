Whistleblowers | Some is bubbling after Robert Taylor's surprise announcement – “No curfew in the future”

Robert Taylor is out of Huhkaji's giant game.

Finland winger of the national football team by Robert Taylor staying with the strength of Inter Maim instead of Huuhkajie has sparked plenty of comments on social media. Taylor's decision is mostly not understood, but there are those who do.

The Finnish Football Association announced on Sunday evening that Taylor will be absent from the European Championship play-off matches. Finland will face Wales on Thursday and if Finland wins the match, the qualifying final will be played on Tuesday, March 26 at the Olympic Stadium.

Since the reason for Taylor's absence has not been reported to be an injury, but “staying at the strength of Inter Miami”, it is not shown to be digested.

“A cruel decision. Treason”, is one of the harshest comments.

“Don't want to join these games? Curfew in the future.”

“I did miss the taste of Taylor. Of course, the player makes his own decisions, but you'd think the national team would come first. It would have been useful, let's go with these.”

“If it's just a matter of having fun, then there's no point in waiting to be invited to the EC team. Ever.”

There is also understanding:

“I'm not surprised at all. A hard result in the club team, but in the Huuhkajat jersey, only a few minutes at most. However, the trip to Europe is really hard to travel.”

“When I write this, I assume that Taylor has left Huuhkaji by his own decision. Is the decision disappointing? Is. At the same time, I think it has been fairly done towards the rest of the team. If you prefer to stay away, it's better to do that too.”

“I understand perfectly. One of Rive's biggest mistakes was keeping Rob on the bench in recent qualifying matches, even though it was hot at Inter Miami. Why risk your playing time in the club by sitting on the bench in washcloths?