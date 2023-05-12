Four of the eight Board members have submitted complaints about chair Jacobine Geel to the Institute for Human Rights, the institute that handles complaints about discrimination. The whistleblowers reported to the Ministry of Justice that she was guilty of discrimination, intimidation and favoritism. That report the NOS and News hour Thursday evening based on joint research.

The ministry promised to protect the members who raised the alarm, but two of them were forced to leave. It concerns Mariam Chébti and Geneviève Lieuw, whose appointments, according to the investigation, would be extended until it became clear that they had blown the whistle. The two asked Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind (D66) to intervene, because they should be protected against such dismissal according to the whistleblower law. Weerwind refused, causing Chébti and Lieuw to lose their jobs.

Possibly too few college members

According to documents that the NOS and News hour It would appear that the governance crisis has been going on for years. Due to the conflicts and forced departures, it is unclear whether there will be enough board members in the coming months to deal with discrimination complaints.

A committee led by former Justice Minister Winnie Sorgdrager (D66) is currently investigating the complaints of the four whistleblowers. Jacobine Geel wanted opposite the NOS did not comment on the allegations, but said it looks forward to the results of the investigation with confidence. In an internal communication, she wrote that she was “shocked” and “deeply moved” by the allegations.