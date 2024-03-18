Whistleblowers | Robert Taylor issued an apology

Finland Left out of the EC qualifying matches of the A national team at the last minute Robert Taylor has published on Instagram a message in which he apologizes for his decision to his Huuhkajie teammates and coaches.

Dear Finnish football fans,

I want to start by expressing my gratitude every time I am called up to the national team. It is the highest honor a player can achieve. I also have a lot of respect for my teammates and coaches, with whom I have a fantastic relationship.

At the moment, due to personal reasons, including protecting my body from injury due to the tight schedule of the club team and the demanding travels around this international window, I decided to opt out, but I will fully support Finland from here behind the rapako!

I strongly believe that in these very important matches, Finland needs players who are 100% fit, so that we can hopefully secure a place in the European Championships. It would have been selfish of me to take this opportunity away from another player.

Because it was a very difficult decision to make, it took longer than expected to reach this solution. I know it has put the team in a challenging situation, so I want to apologize to my teammates and coaches.

I will continue to work hard to get another chance to represent Finland in future matches. I don't want to be a distraction for the team, so let's put all the focus on the gang now and cheer Finland to victory!