Whistleblowers | Good news for Markku Kanerva of Huahkaji

Markku Kanerva will still be on the sidelines of the national team’s activities on Thursday, but will probably be there on Friday when Finland meets Northern Ireland in the European Championship qualifier.

Finland head coach of the men’s national football team Markku in Kanerva was diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Tuesday, and he has been on the sidelines and isolated from the rest of the team.

However, on Thursday, the Football Association toldthat Kanerva’s recovery has progressed well and he will probably be there on Friday, when the Huuhkajats face Northern Ireland in their last home match of the EC qualifiers.

“Based on the current forecast, Kanerva will work normally as Finland’s head coach in Friday’s match against Northern Ireland,” Palloliitto said.

Kanerva had already had symptoms before the diagnosis. After Corona was confirmed, the head coach was isolated from the rest of the team and put in isolation.

Kanerva has not participated physically in the team’s training or meetings since then.

On Thursday morning, Kanerva’s condition was found to be better. Today, the national team still has a press conference the day before the match, which Kanerva will not participate in as a “precaution”.

The national team coaching is represented at the Huuhkajie’s international press conference Mika Nurmela.

Finland will meet Northern Ireland at the Olympic Stadium on Friday from 19:00.

Heather doesn’t seem to have infected others with corona.

“All 24 players trained on Wednesday and seem to be training today as well. There hasn’t even been a flu or ankle pain,” the national team spokesperson Timo Walden tells. Walden told.