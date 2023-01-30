Former top Uber lobbyist Mark MacGann was the source of the Uber Files a year ago. The thousands of documents exposed how the company broke laws and played politicians. Now this whistleblower tells his story. Journalist Stijn Bronzwaer spoke to him about how the leaking of the documents changed his life.

