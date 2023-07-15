Businessman Sergio Mizrahy claims he was “forced” to close a plea deal under threats

Businessman Sergio Mizrahy called the CPMN (National Internal Affairs of the Public Ministry) against prosecutors of the Lava Jato operation in Rio de Janeiro. Mizrahy asks that the practice of “torture” to force him to report, including threats to his family members.

“The applicant was forced to speak about behaviors he was unaware of and, for that reason, he did not practice them, suffering threats when he heard that his wife and children would also be arrested”, says Mizrahy’s request. Here’s the full (9MB).

The letter, signed by the lawyer Fernanda Pereira Machado, states that Mizrahy was the target of psychological and physical torture, in addition to a “preventive detention without suitable grounds and disproportionately, with threats to their family members, withholding elements favorable to the defense and undue interference in other bodies or powers, in explicit deviation of purpose”.

Mizrahy was denounced in Operation Câmbio, Desligo, an offshoot of Lava Jato in Rio, accused of money laundering, tax evasion and corruption. As a whistleblower, he reported an alleged bribery scheme that led to the arrest of former mayor of Rio Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) in 2020.

