Bombs, cars burned, acts of vandalism. They seem like reports from areas affected by war conflicts, but instead they are about the violence to which referees in Cyprus are subjected. The latest episode occurred yesterday, when the car of the mother of race director Menelaos Antoniou was destroyed by arson. The escalation led to the declaration of a strike by the Cypriot referees, of which the local Football Federation announced in a statement where it was also announced the postponement of the match between Nea Salamina and Ethinkos Achnas scheduled for last night due to the lack of officers available. “The Cyprus Football Association has received a letter from the referees, who state that they have arrived at this decision due to the repeated attacks that they and their respective families have suffered and because the competent judicial authorities have not raised any cases. We once again express the strong concerns about the repeated harmful actions and the creation of terrorism against our referees. The support we extend to them is obvious, in the hope that through investigations by the police forces those responsible will be brought to justice” reads the note.