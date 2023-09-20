Continuous episodes of bombs, burning cars and acts of vandalism: the suspension announced with a press release from the federation
Bombs, cars burned, acts of vandalism. They seem like reports from areas affected by war conflicts, but instead they are about the violence to which referees in Cyprus are subjected. The latest episode occurred yesterday, when the car of the mother of race director Menelaos Antoniou was destroyed by arson. The escalation led to the declaration of a strike by the Cypriot referees, of which the local Football Federation announced in a statement where it was also announced the postponement of the match between Nea Salamina and Ethinkos Achnas scheduled for last night due to the lack of officers available. “The Cyprus Football Association has received a letter from the referees, who state that they have arrived at this decision due to the repeated attacks that they and their respective families have suffered and because the competent judicial authorities have not raised any cases. We once again express the strong concerns about the repeated harmful actions and the creation of terrorism against our referees. The support we extend to them is obvious, in the hope that through investigations by the police forces those responsible will be brought to justice” reads the note.
TENSE SITUATION
Unfortunately, Cyprus is not new to this type of event. Last June the Referees’ Association was hit by an explosive device, while three years ago a bomb placed inside a referee’s vehicle caused the championship to be suspended for a week; again, in 2015, the car of a match director’s mother was set on fire when there was suspicion of match-fixing. For this reason, the Football Federation has decided to take the field in a concrete way. “We will immediately proceed to arrange a meeting with the referees, as well as the relevant state authorities, to discuss the safety of the referees, with the aim of a rapid return to the field.” Furthermore, the danger could also concern our officials, often sent to direct cartel competitions in the Cypriot championship.
