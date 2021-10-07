E.U-Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton sees the allegations of the whistleblower Frances Haugen against Facebook strengthened in his plans to regulate the US online network more closely. After Haugen’s revelations, it was “really urgent” to put the plan into law and not “weaken it,” Breton said in Brussels on Wednesday.

In December, Breton presented two drafts aimed at preventing abusive practices by online networks. The European Parliament and the Council of the 27 EU Member States are currently discussing the drafts.

Breton had her allegations against the US group described in a conversation with the former Facebook employee Haugen. She explained to him “her perspective, especially with regard to questions of transparency, data and algorithms,” said the EU Commissioner. This encouraged him not to give in to lobbying for a softening of the templates.

Facebook is supposed to put profits above people

Before the subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security of the US Senate, Haugen accused Facebook on Tuesday of putting its own profits above the safety of people – with devastating consequences for people, democracy and society. For example, the group switched off filters against false information after the US election campaign in order to attract more users to its platforms. Such practices should not be allowed in Europe, said Breton.

Haugen only revealed herself as a whistleblower on Sunday after revelations about the harmful effects of the Facebook platforms on young people. You have passed on internal investigations to the Wall Street Journal “.

The newspaper had reported that Facebook had come to the conclusion in its own investigations that the Instagram platform in particular could damage the mental health of young people. The newspaper quoted the sentence: “We make problems with our own body image worse for one in three teenagers.”

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg had rejected the charge that the online network puts profits above the well-being of its users. Facebook recently came under pressure because an error in the network settings on Monday led to a six-hour downtime on Facebook and its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram.

Lambrecht: Appeals are not enough

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht calls in view of the latest allegations about business practices on Facebook to put social networks on the curb. “The latest revelations about Facebook show how urgently we need strong and effective regulation of social networks in Europe,” said the SPD politician to the editorial network Germany. “In a united Europe, it affects us all when social networks with their algorithms intensify hatred and agitation and promote undesirable political and social developments.”

Appeals to a sense of responsibility and self-regulation are not enough and profit interests would be put in doubt over social responsibility, said Lambrecht. In view of the market power and the social relevance of the large tech companies, this is unacceptable. It is “therefore important to put the reins on Facebook & Co. and tighten them tightly”.