There’s now a release date for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, the upcoming video game tie-in to the Emily Blunt-starring post-apocalyptic horror movie franchise.

The Road Ahead, which looks to tell its own original story within the world of the franchise’s three films (and counting), will launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 17th October.

Fans of the film series will recognize its creepy alien antagonists are back, and fans of the excellent Alien Isolation have already been comparing The Road Ahead’s gameplay favorably with that survival horror classic.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead story trailer.Watch on YouTube

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead was first announced back in 2021 as being in development at Stormind Games, the studio behind Remothered: Tormented Fathers.

It was then properly revealed by publisher Saber Interactive back in June this year with a new trailer.

You play as Alex, an asthmatic college student trying to survive the end of the world with her boyfriend Martin, who must not make any noise lest she alert any extra-terrestrial horrors. But aliens aren’t the only problem – there’s plenty of other threats to deal with in the ruins of civilization – how very 2024.

One to keep a (quiet) eye on as the nights begin to draw in…