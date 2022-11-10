That Federico Dimarco had a very high level left foot was not discovered today: the double to Bolognahis first among professionals, consecrates him more and more at the center of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. Central 3, side 5, joker and central element of the Nerazzurri team: Dimarco is also becoming important for the Italian national team of Roberto Mancini. A boy who lives a dream: he has always been an Inter player, he is the protagonist under the North in the team that as a child he went to see in that curve. It was he who became the leader, with microphone and megaphone, after the victory in the Italian Cup against Juventus last May. Let’s find out more about the world of him Active …