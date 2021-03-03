D.he Scots are considered the kings of whiskey. However, the Irish invented the “water of life”. At least that’s what they say. But that was a long time ago. After the heyday in the 19th century, when Ireland was the largest producer in the world, Irish whiskey – which in contrast to Scottish whiskey is written at the end with “ey” because the Irish wanted to differentiate themselves from the Scots – is becoming more and more quiet become.

Of the over 2,000 distilleries at times, only three are left, and Irish whiskey has become a niche product. The cause was the many political turmoil and the country’s economic decline. But prohibition in the United States also had a negative impact.

Irish whiskey renaissance

But now the Irish are back and new distilleries are even opening – including in Dublin, the former center of the whiskey industry and location of the most important distilleries in the country, in which not a single one of the almost 40 distilleries survived the crisis and the last Closed in 1976. When the Teeling Distillery opened on Clontarf Road in The Liberties neighborhood in February 2015, it was the first new distillery in the Irish capital in more than 125 years.



With depth: Teeling whiskey brings an old tradition out of its niche into the general public.

:



Image: Teeling whiskey





The name Teeling stands for the Dublin whiskey tradition. Walter Teeling, an ancestor of the current owners Jack and Stephen Teeling, founded a still in the Liberties – not far from where it is today – in 1782, which grew to a considerable size, but was ultimately taken over by an even larger neighboring company, William Jameson & Co. has been.

It wasn’t until a good 200 years after the original distillery was founded that the name Teeling reappeared in connection with whiskey production: John Teeling, a descendant of Walter Teeling and father of Jack and Stephen, bought a factory for the production of industrial alcohol from potatoes in 1987 on the Cooley Peninsula, north of Dublin, it was converted and opened two years later as a whiskey distillery under the name Cooley Distillery.

Together with his sons, he became one of the founders of the Irish whiskey renaissance, and when they sold their distillery to the international Beam Group in 2011, they negotiated the takeover of 16,000 casks of aged whiskeys – the basis of today’s Teeling Distillery and theirs amazing success.

Limited special edition

The company, which was finally founded in 2015 as a craft distillery, now has almost 60 employees and exports its products to more than 40 countries. Perhaps the most important feature of the Teeling whiskeys is their individuality, which they owe to the finish storage in different barrels: This is how the small batch whiskey gains its depth in rum barrels, while the single grain in Californian Cabernet Sauvignon Barrels gets its final touch, and the single malt – depending on the version – matures in barrels in which sherry, port wine, Madeira, cognac, brandy, white wine or red wine were previously stored.

A limited edition of 3000 bottles was the “Riesling Cask” special bottling two years ago, for which the Teelings teamed up with the Palatinate Reichsrat von Buhl winery and matured their small batch whiskey in their Riesling barrels. The wonderfully rich and complex fruity result of this cooperation is unfortunately no longer available.

The second part of this fruitful collaboration does, however. The “Pinot Noir Cask” bottling has been on the market since this autumn. The special edition, which is also limited to just over 3,000 bottles, has matured in Pinot Noir barrels from the Reichsrat von Buhl winery in Deidesheim and, with its soft, full-bodied complexity and berry-fruity aroma, proves that not only the Scots care about their fine “water of life.” “Can imagine – but also the Irish.