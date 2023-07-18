Genoa to Moena: a storm brings down the TV tower, the game stops



Moena – A violent whirlwind hit Val di Fassa during Genoa training. A TV tower has fallen and the stands of the village that hosts the rossoblù team were swept away by the strong wind. There is damage to the structures of the Benatti sports centre.

Whirlwind on the Genoa pitch, players on the run: images of the damage The images of the devastated village and the collapsed turret after the passage of a storm on the field where the friendly match between Genoa and Tirol was supposed to take place, which was canceled



The storm hit just as the teams were about to enter the field for the friendly match between Genoa and Wsg Tirol, which has been cancelledgiven that the weather conditions show no signs of improving.