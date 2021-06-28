COPENHAGEN. Emotions for strong hearts in Copenhagen: Spain clears Croatia from the European Championships with a well-deserved and memorable 5-3 in extra time. Spectators watch three games in one: 3-1 for the Iberians and naively head to the quarterfinals at 31 ‘st, then Croatian comeback with 3-3 at 47’, finally a 1-2 Morata-Oyarzabal that closes the games in the first additional. And Alvaro Morata is the protagonist of the Copenhagen bullfight. After the insults and death threats to his children he reacts like a professional. He is very wrong, but he is always in the heart of the game and scores the goal that breaks the game. It is also the victory of Luis Enrique who manages a rich team with courage, but with a pinch of arrogance.

Croatia proudly makes up for various shortcomings (the last one of Perisic), Modric is the flag and the example, but the new recruits are not up to the old guard. Not even a sensational mistake by the goalkeeper Unai Simon manages to stop Luis Enrique’s Spain who governs the game with his skilful geometries but goes under for an own goal by Pedri that only technically cannot be attributed to the goalkeeper. The Iberians react by finding the goal with Sarabia, Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres (on a mistake by Gvardiol). It seems the end of all hope, but Spain makes the mistake of considering themselves already in the quarterfinals. Dalic shuffles the cards and changes five owners, two of these, Orsic and Pasalic, procure the miracle, on 40 ‘and 47’. In extra time the definitive turning point with the final 5-3 for Spain.

An error that would horrify even the oratory is getting started. Athletic Bilbao’s Basque goalkeeper Unai Simon receives a harmless back pass from Pedri, the trajectory is fast and the goalkeeper wants to intercept her with a right foot. The result is a frightening topic because Simon kicks the ball from the inside right and to the amazement of his team-mates and opponents it is a sensational 1-0 without Croatia having ever shot on goal and after Spain had touched the goal with Koke, Ferran Torres and the generous but imprecise Morata. Unai Simon’s sensational harakiri sent Spain into a tailspin and Croatia took courage, organized attacks and Vlasic wasted a good opportunity in the 26th minute. Then Spain regained vigor and began to attack with harmony. At 38 ‘he earns the deserved draw with a long furious melee: a strong shot by Gayà skilfully rejected by Livakovic, but Sarabia rushes to the rejected and ends on the net.

In the second half Spain continues to have the ball and doubles in the 12th minute: Pedri is always inspiring as he opens on the left to Ferran Torres, a cross from the bottom on which Azpilicueta pounces from the head, surprising the staid Croatian defense. The advantage satisfies the Spaniards who try to manage, but Croatia changes pace and with the strength of desperation seeks a draw. Unai Simon tries to leave the injury behind and regain self-esteem with a great save on Gvardiol in the 23 ‘. But Croatian hopes seem to be shattered by a gross error by Gvardiol who lingers to drink from a flask. Pau Torres catches Ferran Torres who runs away on the right, enters the area, overtaking Gvardiol who is unable to recover and brings his team to 3-1. Spain make the mistake of taking their foot off the accelerator, Luis Enrique makes many changes and Croatia manages to recover with heart and experience. At 40 ‘furious melee with Modric, Azpilicueta saves du Budimir, but Orsic finds the right passage. At 47 Pasalic’s header, entered a few minutes ago, for a resounding 3-3.

In extra time all the schemes jump, Croatia is more insightful with the enterprising Orsic who sends a little high on the 2 ‘, then on the 6’ forces Unai Simon to save with a great intervention. The race is overturned once again and this time irreversibly. At 10 ‘Olmo crosses from the right for Morata who controls the right and bags with a great left neck. Spain is rampant: at 13 ‘Morata opens for Olmo, cross for Oyarzabal who finds the 5-3. It is the decisive break. 1 ‘from the end Olmo hits a wood, but Croatia comes out with the honor of arms.

