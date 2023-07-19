Bent trees fall like skittles under the force of the wind. The images of the whirlwind that hit the Cadore areas today evoke the specter of the Vaia storm that destroyed the woods. The sudden bad weather with rain and thunderstorms that hit the Belluno area today caused damage not only to the woods, but also to the houses with some roofs uncovered.

There were over 80 requests for intervention from the firefighters at work incessantly with the teams of the Belluno command, the volunteers and the regional staff from Verona and Treviso in support.