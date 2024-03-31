The ninth winter storm and cold front 43 The chances of snowfall will increase in the high areas of northern Sinaloa and Durango, as well as in three more states in the northwest; while in the northeast there will be whirlwind warning throughout this Monday due to the presence of a dry line and a high pressure system on the surface.

This information was confirmed by the With water through the northern mexico weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), where they explain that between this Sunday night and early Monday morning there will be heavy rains in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as showers in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, and isolated rains in Coahuila and Durango.

The ninth winter storm and cold front 43 will also cause winds with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, 70 to 90 km/h in Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila, and 60 to 70 km/h in Baja California Sur, all with dust devils; as well as a very cold to icy environment and probable snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua and north of Durango; in addition to waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

In the same period of time, southerly winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h will occur in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz, due to the interaction of a dry line with the subtropical jet stream and the system. high surface pressure.

Throughout this Monday, the cold front 43 and the ninth storm of the season will move slowly over the northwest and north of Mexico. Its passage will generate a cold to very cold environment, with showers and heavy rains in the region; as well as possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango (north) and Sinaloa (northern mountains).

For the beginning of the week, winds will reach gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, and 70 to 80 km/h in Sonora; all with dust devils; in addition to waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

For the night of April 1, cold front 43 will move through northeastern Mexico and will interact with a dry line and the circulation of a high pressure system at the surface. The union of these phenomena will cause isolated rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as strong to intense winds with possible formation of whirlwinds.

In this sense, the winds will reach gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in Coahuila, gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí. For its part, the subtropical jet stream will leave winds of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and ten other states.

You found, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will lower the probabilities of rain and will leave a hot to very hot environment in most of Mexico, with Nuevo León and Tamaulipas being two of the most affected states by expecting maximum temperatures above the 40°C.

Rain forecast for this Monday, April 1, 2024:

Showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Possible snow or sleet: Sierras of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango (north) and Sinaloa (northern mountains).

Occasional heavy to very heavy rains could cause landslides, flooding and flooding.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Very cold minimum temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Monday, April 1, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Monday, April 1, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Monday: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Monday: Sierras of Baja California.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Monday: mountains of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán and the State of Mexico.

Wind and wave forecast for this Monday, April 1, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.

Winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils: Zacatecas.

Winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Sonora, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Veracruz and Oaxaca; with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Waves 2 to 3 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with showers in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Cool morning atmosphere in Baja California Sur and cold to very cold with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere. Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region; as well as waves of 2 to 3 m high on the western coast of the Peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Cloudy skies during the day, with occasional heavy rains in Sonora, which could cause landslides, flooding and flooding. Showers in Sinaloa. During the morning, cool atmosphere with banks of fog and cold to very cold with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora and the northern mountains of Sinaloa. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in Sonora and warm to hot in Sinaloa. Winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in Sonora, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Sinaloa, in both entities with possible dust devils.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas

Partly cloudy sky with isolated rains in Tamaulipas. In the morning, a temperate environment, being cool with possible fog at dawn in mountain areas of the region. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere. Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h with possible dust devils in the state.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua; These rains could cause landslides, flooding and flooding; as well as isolated rains in Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León. Cool atmosphere in the morning, being very cold to freezing in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua and northern Durango. During the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, being extremely hot in the east of San Luis Potosí. Southwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, and 70 to 80 km/h in Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, all with dust devils.