In the daily routine of the home, the washing machine is useful because this essential appliance not only saves time and effort, but also ensures that the clothes are clean and fresh at all times. For those who own an old model that requires constant repairs, Coppel presents an unmatched option to simplify your life: The Whirlpool washing machine Offer with an amazing discount of $7,400 model that has 12 cycles and a 24 KG load.

Whirlpool is a brand recognized for its quality and durability in the world of household appliances. With decades of experience in manufacturing reliable products, Whirlpool offers unparalleled innovation and performance in each of its products, when talking about its washing machines, They are designed to provide efficient and effective washing, even with the largest and heaviest loads of laundry.

The model auctioned in the Sinaloa department store is the 8MWTW2423WPM Automatic Whirlpool Washing Machine of 24 kg in white, It presents a series of features that make it an irresistible option for any home.

With a 35% discount at Coppel, this washing machine becomes a real bargain that you cannot miss, so With a starting price of $20,899, you can buy it for $13,499 with the flexibility to buy it from $738 biweekly.

Don't miss this opportunity to improve your home with a quality washing machine. Visit your nearest Coppel store or buy online to take advantage of free shipping and enjoy the convenience and savings that the Whirlpool Automatic Washing Machine 8MWTW2423WPM offers you, below we present all its details.

What are the features?

⦿ 24kg Load Capacity: With such a generous capacity, this washing machine can easily handle the washing needs of large families or heavy loads of laundry, thereby reducing the number of wash cycles required.

⦿ 12 Wash Cycles: From quick wash cycles to deep soak cycles, this washing machine offers a variety of options to suit your specific laundry needs, guaranteeing impeccable results with every load.

⦿ Energy Efficiency: The Whirlpool Washing Machine is designed to be efficient in water and energy consumption, which not only helps you save money on your monthly bills, but also contributes to the conservation of the environment.