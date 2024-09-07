Whirlpool Corporation The eighth day of reforestation was held by volunteers who worked hand in hand with the organization Apoyo tu Bosque Local to plant more than 850 trees.

Purpose

Since 2017, the company and the Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) have worked together to plant more than 5,200 trees in the area of ​​Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, and now in the forests of the town of Santa Anita del Peñasco in Nuevo León.

This amount helps remove more than 788 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, or the equivalent of the consumption of more than 650 Mexican homes, according to estimates by the Ministry of Energy (Sener).

“The commitment of Whirlpool Corporation Our commitment to improving people’s lives at home also extends to our planet, which is the space where we live. For this reason, dozens of collaborators come together every year for these volunteer days.

We are very proud to share that more and more people are getting involved,” said Delia Sánchez, Senior Manager of Communications, Public Relations, Social Responsibility and Culture for the Latin American Region of Whirlpool Corporation.

Over the years, the impact of reforestation campaigns has become more significant, both in terms of trees planted and people involved. Proof of this is that in 2017, 30 employees volunteered and planted 300 trees; while this year more than 100 employees participated to plant 850 trees.

Goals

Alejandro Argüelles, director of Apoyo tu Bosque Local, maintains that the alliance with Whirlpool is essential to continue working on the recovery of natural areas in Coahuila and Nuevo León, and to achieve more ambitious goals each day. “The collaboration with Whirlpool is very important for us, and it is also a sign of Whirlpool’s commitment to the environment,” he said.

On this occasion, work was carried out on one hectare of land in the aforementioned area of ​​Santa Anita del Peñasco, a border region between Coahuila and Nuevo León, so the benefit is for both states.