Russian state agencies report that a British military ship was driven off not far from the Crimea with warning shots and bombs. England sees it differently.

Update from June 23, 3:37 p.m .: The Ministry of Defense in London contradicts the reports from Russia. “No warning shots have been fired at the HMS Defender,” report those responsible from Great Britain, “and we do not recognize the claim that bombs were thrown in their path.”

“We believe that the Russians were conducting a target practice in the Black Sea and that they” warned the maritime community in advance about their activities, “shares the opinion Ministry of Defense on Twitter with. The Royal Navy ship is in harmless passage through Ukrainian waters in accordance with international law.

First report from June 23, 2:45 p.m .: Simferopol – A British Royal Navy ship reportedly entered Russian waters in the Black Sea. Not far from the Crimea, according to Russian news agencies, he was about three kilometers within the 12-mile zone.

Crimea: Warning shots on British Navy frigate “HMS Defender” – Russia confirms bombs dropped

“The destroyer was warned that weapons would be used if it illegally crossed the border with Russia *. He did not react to the warning ”, quoted the Interfax agency from the Russian Defense Ministry. The state agency Tass also confirms the report.

A military ship under the Russian flag then fired warning shots in the direction of the Navy frigate “HMS Defender”. Fighter jets dropped bombs on their course. Then the British ship turned back. The incident occurred near Cape Fiolent on the western side of the Crimea.

British military ship turns under fire – Russia probably appoints a representative from the United Kingdom

The Russian Black Sea Fleet and the border guards of the domestic intelligence service FSB apparently forced the “Defender” to change course through joint fire. No injuries were reported. The British Ministry of Defense did not initially comment. The British * military has been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports media from Moscow.

Incident in the Black Sea: Why was the “HMS Defender” on course for Crimea?

Russia’s annexation of Crimea is not recognized internationally. However, Russia defends the 12-mile zone as sovereign territory. The Russian reaction to border crossings is well known. Why did the British frigate enter the waters?

The USA * is currently preparing the international military exercise “Sea Breeze” in the Black Sea. Germany also takes part. Which had already led to renewed tension. “The extent and the obviously aggressive nature of the military exercise in no way correspond to the actual security needs in the Black Sea region”, the Russian embassy in the USA complained on Twitter, it increased the risk of “accidental incidents”. The maneuver is to take place from August 31 to September 12 under the leadership of Ukraine and the United States. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

