from Antonella Sparvoli

There are several causes of trauma, in addition to the classic car rear-end collision, it can have various repercussions on vertebrae and intervertebral discs, muscles and also on spinal nerves

The first thought after a rear-end collision in a car generally goes to the fateful whiplash. It is feared for consequences of the trauma and often, at the same time, one wonders about it how to behave for any compensation

insurance. And this second element, together with psychological and physical factors, explains why the prognosis is thus variable from one individual to another and because three months after the accident, only 50 per cent of the injured people recover completely.

What is meant by whiplash? Whiplash is a mechanism of damage that can have a series of repercussions on vertebrae and intervertebral discs, muscles of the cervical spine and sometimes even on spinal nerves – he explains Marco Minetto, associate professor in Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Turin at the Molinette Hospital -. Typically occurs as a result of rear-end automobile rear-ends, but it can also occur during the practice of a contact sport or for other types of accidents. Contrary to what many think, whiplash not just a sharp movement of the head which first extends excessively backwards and then flexes forward. The real problem what happens in the first hundred milliseconds after impactin which the cervical spine assumes an anomalous “S” shape due to excessive extension of the lower cervical vertebrae and relative flexion of the upper cervical vertebrae. See also Cognetti (Foce): 'Today cures are tailor-made clothes for each patient'

What are the consequences? There is no whiplash pathology, rather the so-called musculoskeletal disorders associated with whiplashwhich can determine several symptoms. The main ones are pain, stiffness and limitation of movementwhich in some cases are associated with other disorders such as headache, dizziness and nausea. Fifty percent of patients, with adequate treatment, recover permanently within three months. The remaining 50 per cent one year later still has some annoyances: in 4 out of 10 cases there is still a mild to moderate disability and in the remaining 10 per cent one moderate-severe disability. Disability means chronic pain and limitations of movement and therefore reduced performance. Sometimes the headache and the feeling of general malaise may also persist.

What factors affect healing? Studies on the subject have shown that there are various prognostic factors, starting with the intensity of pain: those who have a very serious pain in the acute phase have a harder time healing and relevant movement restrictions. So how is the patient in the first week after the trauma, affects the prognosis in the following weeks and the long-term recovery. Other elements that influence the odds of healing also include the age (being over 35 seems to be an unfavorable factor) and the expectation of recovery: A patient who poses well for his ability to recover will have a better chance of healing. The same applies to the return to work expectation: chi motivated, I will recover more. The psychological aspect is also important. The greater the feeling of distress associated with the accident, the worse the prognosis will be. Finally, the duration of pain and the possible presence of neuromuscular alterations have an important impact on the prognosis. See also Get Rid of Acne Scars: Causes, Subcision Treatments, & More