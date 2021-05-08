Russian striker Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov set another record in his debut season in the National Hockey League (NHL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The 24-year-old striker scored with an abandoned puck and an assist. He helped his team achieve a 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Whims has brought the number of assists in his debut season to 22. Thus, he became the best rookie in the history of Minnesota.

On April 22, the Russian has already reached 19 goals in his debut season. Whims broke the club’s record of 20 years.

Whims signed a two-year contract with Minnesota in July 2020. He is known for his performances in the Continental Hockey League for CSKA Moscow. With the red and blue striker won the Gagarin Cup. As part of the Russian national team, Kaprizov became the Olympic champion in 2018.