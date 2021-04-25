Russian striker Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season game against San Jose Sharks. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The striker’s goal helped his team win (6: 3) and guarantee a place in the playoffs nine rounds before the end of the regular season. Whims also extended his NHL streak to five straight games and was voted the first star of the match.

During the current season, the Whims broke several Minnesota records. On April 22, the Russian scored 19 goals and became the best rookie in Wild’s history by that score.

Whims signed a two-year contract with Minnesota in July 2020. He is known for his performances in the Continental Hockey League for CSKA Moscow. The forward won the Gagarin Cup with the army team. As part of the Russian national team, Kaprizov became the Olympic champion in 2018.