Russian forward “Minnesota Wild” Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal in the away match of the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season against Vegas Golden Knights. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on the night of Sunday, April 4, and ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the guests. In addition to the Russian, Yoel Eriksson Eck scored the puck among the winners.

Whims scored in the third regular season match in a row and repeated the club’s record for beginners. The Russian spent 18 minutes and 40 seconds on the court, shot four times on goal and earned a +1.

Whims repeated the achievements of Marian Gaborik and Pascal Dupuis. These hockey players in 2000 and 2001, respectively, as newcomers, distinguished in the Minnesota squad in three consecutive regular season games.