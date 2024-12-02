He Spotify Wrappedthe annual summary that shows the statistics of the most listened to artists, the most played songs, the total minutes of listening and the favorite musical genres, is about to see the light and it is more than possible that this Wednesday December 4 be a reality, since in recent years it has always come out on Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, the platform continues to introduce new features and has announced that it is implementing a new feature called ‘Recent’ that will retain any content you consume for 90 days.

This is how Spotify’s new “Recents” function works

This new feature is already being implemented for iOS and Androidand it is a record of everything heard during the last three months and prevent us from forgetting any song whose title we don’t remember. It not only includes songs, but also other favorites of the platform such as podcasts or audiobooks.

Let’s say it’s about a history that records everything you play for 90 daysso you can quickly return to that paused podcast when you’re ready or simply review what you listened to previously. According to reports from Engadgetthe tab ‘Recent’ replaces that of ‘Listening History’ to make it easier to keep track of what you hear.

Spotify’s new “Recents” feature Spotify





To access, you will have to tap on our profile picture, open sidebar and click ‘Recent’although the section can also be found while scrolling through the main feed. Best of all, this feature is free for all users and you do not need to be subscribed to any Premium plan. The launch will be global, but some users may receive it before others.