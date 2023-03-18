The take-out chain, which offers breadsticks and pizza made with homemade dough, little Caesarsis in trend, because a former worker exhibited the dances they do while working.

The popular company in Mexico for its economy and speed of service, has been giving people something to talk about in recent days, this time, because a girl who was previously an employee of the pizzeria, spread a series of dances they did, while customers waited.

The dance becomes a distraction, even more so before a tiring day, for this reason, a girl who missed her classmates, placed different takes while she was employed at Little Caesars, from dancing to revealing what she did with the coupons they gave you at the company.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@yy.felix’ account, broadcast an audiovisual material entitled, “I miss my classmates haha ​​although sometimes we would fight because some of them threw a lot of bars”.

The young woman was shown in the restaurant founded by Mike Ilitch, Marian Ilitch, while she danced to the floor to the rhythm of “rebounds”, a song by ‘Guaynaa’, while in another shot she was seen accompanied by people who made the long Labor journeys.

Thus, between dancing, the young woman recounted her experience with her companions, how she made the dough, and what she did with the tickets they gave her, in the pizzeria; she went viral.

Little Caesars Tickets

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. after Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza, is the largest pizzeria in the United States by total sales, is affiliated with Little Caesar Of San Antonio, Inc, has headquarters: Detroit, Michigan, United States.

Among the benefits they offer are maternity, paternity, retirement, finances, insurance, health, well-being, advantages and benefits, vacations, days off, and discount tickets.

In one part of the viral clip, the young woman discovered, “sometimes I gave away my coupons”as she posted the photo to the story and wrote to her followers, “fans, I will be doing raffles for Little Caesars coupons very soon, stay tuned.”