While you are reading this article, someone somewhere in Colombia is the victim of a robbery. In the first half of 2023, 1,081 robberies were recorded per day, 44 robberies per hour and one robbery every minute and a half. This was revealed by the fourth version of the Crime Clock, a project of the Excellence in Justice Corporation published this week. The report details the frequency and severity of the crimes with the greatest impact in the country. In total, during the first six months of 2023 there were 189,358 cases of theft from people, an increase of 23% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The report, which uses data from the Statistical, Crime, Contravention and Operational Information System (SIDECO) of the National Police and, therefore, reflects the reported events, also reveals that every 40 minutes a person is murdered. “As for common homicides, in the first half of 2023 there was an average of approximately 36 incidents per day.” From January to June 2023 there were 6,407 homicides, which means a reduction of 3.3%, compared to the first six months of the previous year.

On Monday morning, a robbery and a homicide occurred simultaneously in Bogotá. In the La Serena neighborhood of the town of Engativá, to the west of the city, a man who minutes before had stolen a bicycle was shot dead. “The person affected by the theft states that when the men stole his bicycle, another citizen noticed the situation, pulled out a firearm and started shooting,” reads the authorities’ report. The thief died and the man who killed him disappeared. The Police urged citizens, through a press release, not to exercise justice on their own.

The tragic double event, which occurred in the middle of a public street, took place on a day and at an unusual hour for thefts. According to the Excellence in Justice report, the statistics detail three times of the day in which the most robberies were carried out: “Between 10 am and 10:59 am (24% more cases), between 11 am and 11:59 am (22% more cases) and between 7 pm and 7:59 pm (26% more cases).” Fridays and Saturdays were the days in which these events were recorded the most, with 44% more cases compared to any other day of the week.

Less than a month ago something similar to Engativá happened, also in Bogotá. On September 1, several citizens chased and beat to death a person who minutes before had stolen a bicycle. “The alleged thief was caught by several residents of the sector who inflicted multiple blows and a wound in the chest with a knife,” the authorities reported at the time. Witnesses to the event told The viewer that they took off the man’s clothes and dragged him along Ciudad de Cali Avenue, where they left him lying there.

According to Police data, in the first six months of 2023, a bicycle was stolen every 42 minutes. This is equivalent, on average, to 34 cases per day, for a total of 6,159 bicycle thefts in this period of time. The report explains that the majority occurred in Bogotá. Up to 45% more cases were reported on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays compared to any other day. According to the system, between 5 am and 5:59 am (79% more cases), between 11:00 am and 11:59 am (42% more cases) and between 7 pm and 7: 59 pm (37% more cases).

In addition to recording thefts and homicides, the report establishes that the other crime that grew the most in Colombia during the first half of 2023 was extortion. In total, the authorities are aware of 5,269 incidents of this modality from January to June, an increase of 38% compared to the same period in 2022. Figures from the National Police show that “men were the main victims of extortion, with the 66% of the total cases and the telephone call represented the main means used by crime (42.6%), followed by direct extortion (23.2%), social networks (14.6%) and the extortion letter (6.7%).”

In contrast, the number of sexual crimes in the first half of this year was reduced by 41%, compared to the same period in 2022. In total, 10,205 of these events occurred. 57 incidents daily or 1 every 25 minutes. The report reveals that 82.4% of the victims of sexual crimes were women and that 3 out of 10 victims were under 13 years of age. “The fourth version of the Crime Clock reveals an alarming fact: the crucial time in which the most any of the 14 sexual crimes were committed was between 12:00 am and 12:59 am, with 339% more cases compared to the average of all hours.”

Furthermore, the report establishes that 71% of the victims of domestic violence were women. In the same way as sexual crimes, 52,060 incidents were reported in the first half of 2023, which translates into 289 daily events or, on average, 1 case every 5 minutes. This means a decrease of 27% of the total compared to the previous year. “For the commission of this crime, the use of blunt weapons was recorded in 19% of the cases and, of the seven days of the week, this crime occurred most frequently on Sundays, when up to 59% more cases were recorded than any other day”.

