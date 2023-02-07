While We Wait Here it’s the new one apocalyptic adventure developed by the Italian team Bad Vices Games, the authors of the appreciated Ravenous Devils: it will be available on PC via Steam during 2024, but it already has a presentation trailer, here it is:

The assumptions of the game are really interesting: we play the role of a woman who runs a diner, prepares food for her customers and brings them the bill, but at a certain point she understands that something strange is happening outside, she looks out and in front in his eyes he sees theapocalypse.

“Tackling the passage of time, armageddon and the complexities of human psychology, While We Wait Here promises to be as deep as it is compelling“, as “players will find themselves juggling the banality of cooking hamburgers and pouring drinks with what is presented outside the doors of the venue: an apocalyptic threat,” reads the press release.

“By combining the game mechanics of the restaurant management classics with the gruesome fear of the unknown and the imminent end of the world, you will meet characters from all over the country, discover their psyches, learn about their fears and regrets, playing a decisive role in their, and your, survival or eventual bad end.”

“With quality storytelling, tons of dialogue choices, multiple endings and a new gameplay perspective, While We Wait Here will make you question every choice you make. Will you take refuge in Mount K, encouraging your customers to do the same, or will your instincts prevent you from escaping, choosing to embrace your fate while you wait here in the diner, where you’ve always been?”

“When we launched Ravenous Devils last April, we knew we had something strong, but we couldn’t imagine the impact the launch would have on us as a small indie studio,” said Eleonora Vecchi of Bad Vices Games.

“Introducing While We Wait Here! Making games is our passion, and with this announcement we’re raising the bar for our productions, aiming to release another title that will have gamers squirming, screaming and jumping out of their seats!”