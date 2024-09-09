“The investigation is still in its early stages,” said the head of the homicide squad, Julika Böhlendorf. The identity of the men is still unclear. The autopsy did not determine the cause of death. The results of the toxicological examination are still pending, according to the statement. It is not yet clear when the men were killed and how long the bodies had been lying at the site, said senior public prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt.

The day after the gruesome discovery, forensic scientists in white suits continued to search for clues next to the field in the Epe district, and a small excavator was also in use. Vehicles from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) were on standby to illuminate the area – if necessary – or to protect it from the rain with tents. The site is remote, and the nearest house can only be seen in the distance.

“We used man-tracking dogs and a drone. The ground was also dug out to find any further traces,” said Böhlendorf. The police are now hoping for witnesses who have made suspicious observations in the area in recent weeks.

